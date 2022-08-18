LONE JACK, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a “Millionaire Blowout” scratcher ticket.

The winner said the place he was originally going to stop at had a parking lot full of cars and you couldn’t get in.

He ended up going to anther store, the Peery’s Market off E. 50 Highway in Lone Jack and decided to buy a scratchers ticket while there.

When he brought the ticket home, his wife thought he was confused as to how much he had won.

“She thought I had won $1,000 and I was reading it wrong,” he laughed. “But I wasn’t!”

