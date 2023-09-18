BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A quick trip to the grocery store this month turned into a big win for one Missouri Lottery player after he purchased a Powerball ticket.

The Missouri Lottery says the ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee located off Highway 40 in Blue Springs. When the winner went to check his ticket, he was surprised to discover the cashier there was already expecting him.

“When I got there, and the lady looked at me, she turned around and said, ‘Oh my God, you’re the one!’” he told the Missouri Lottery. “I said, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ and she said ‘Yes, you won that $150,000!’”

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn on Sept. 6, plus the Powerball, to win a base prize of $50,000.

“It was a Quick Pick,” the winner shared with the Missouri Lottery. “I just let the machine pick it, and there it was.”

Monday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $638 million.