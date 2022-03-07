INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One couple is celebrating after winning $2 million from the lottery.

The Missouri Lottery said a man purchased the winning ticket at a QuikTrip in Independence, and scratched it off in the car while talking on the phone to his wife.

“I was sitting in the car, and I just go, ‘Babe, I won $2 million!’” he shared. “She didn’t believe me and told me to video call her so she could see the ticket.”

“It’s his favorite ticket,” his wife added. “He really only plays that one.”

“24K Gold” is a $20 game that launched in December. It currently has over $37 million in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $2 million and four prizes of $100,000.

In 2021, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

