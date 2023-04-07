NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A routine pit stop at a North Kansas City QuikTrip during a lunch break turned into a big win for one man.

The Missouri Lottery said the man purchased a “Fruit Loot” scratchers ticket, and when scratching it off in his car, discovered he had won $50,000.

“I double checked it. I triple checked it!” he told the Missouri Lottery. “I even quadruple checked it, and then I was like, ‘Man! I just won $50,000!’”

He said he called his wife right away about the good news.

“She was shocked,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “It was a very pleasant surprise!”

The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip off Armour Road in North Kansas City.