Man with ‘body count’ tattoo sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old Blue Springs man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a fatal shooting on March 28, 2019.

Jonathan S. Lowrey pleaded guilty in February to second degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle and first degree burglary in the shooting death of Joseph Corum.

Along with the 25 years for second degree murder, Lowrey is sentenced to concurrent sentences of 20 years for armed criminal action, 7 years for tampering and 7 years for burglary/

KCPD responded to the 2400 block of Lister Avenue in the early hours that day. A witness said she was inside and heard the victim yelling at someone outside.

She then told investigators that she heard a loud vehicle and two gunshots.

Another witness said he heard Lowrey argue with another male outside, go back to his vehicle, open the door and pulled out a long gun, shooting the Corum three times.

A third witness provided surveillance footage showing Lowrey sitting in a van. She told investigators that he had 5 tally marks tattooed on his face which Lowrey said was his “body count”.

When Lowrey was arrested on April 18, 2019, the detective noticed he had 6 tally marks under his eye.