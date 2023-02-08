KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man was arrested after police said he broke into a home in Kansas City, Kansas and threatened a man with a weapon. The homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he’s alive.

The home invasion happened in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood. The owner said he walked into his house to find a man sitting in his back room holding a knife.

“That was the scariest moment of my life,” homeowner Logan Goff said. “I feel like I was violated.”

Goff got home from work and saw a duffle bag on his front porch and things out of place.

KCK police said the incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday.

Goff said he stepped inside his home and the back window was wide open.

Goff said when he found the intruder sitting in his chair the man was incredibly calm. They made eye contact and the man said, “Well, this is awkward.”

“Honestly, I’m upset,” Goff said. “I feel unsafe in my own home right now.”

After being threatened, Goff grabbed a knife from his kitchen and screamed at the man to get out.

Eventually the man did. Goff immediately called 911.

“I told them I need help right now, and literally within a second, after saying that, a police siren came on,” Goff said. “And 10 cop cars were at my house in under 45 seconds.”

Ofc. Austin Schuler said the suspect ran on foot.

“10-20 seconds after that they probably ran and caught up to him,” Schuler said.

The suspect was arrested. Police said the man was also wanted in another city.

Meantime, Schuler reassured Goff, they caught the guy.

“That’s one of the reasons why most people become police officers is to help people in their time of need,” Schuler said. “Often times we are the first people to show up when they have the scariest moment of their life.”

Goff is grateful he lives in a community where they lookout for each other.

“I think there were probably 6-10 different neighbors who came out to help us and talk to us and provide ring video footage,” Schuler said.

“Had I not had neighbors who cared about me, I may be in a different position or dead right now,” Goff said.

He’s looking into protecting himself, getting a Ring doorbell and dog.

“Guard yourselves,” Goff said, “Just make sure everything is locked up and secure.”

He encourages others to do the same.