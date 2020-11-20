Man with meth crashes bike, accidently shoots self and gets hit by car in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man is left with critical injuries after a spin on his motorcycle in the Armourdale Neighborhood took a horrible turn on Thursday, November 19.

Police responded to reports of an injury crash in the area of 12th Street and Kansas Avenue, according to a statement on Twitter from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

After investigating, officers found out that a man had been racing his bike when he lost control and wrecked. When he hit the ground, a gun that he had in the waistband of his pants fired, striking him in the hip.

The man was also then struck by another vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police discovered that the man was also a felon. When searching his motorcycle, they found a large bag of suspected methamphetamine.

