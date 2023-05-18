RAYMORE, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player who recently had knee surgery is $100,000 richer after buying a recent scratchers ticket.

The winner told the Missouri Lottery he was getting gas at Harmon Tire Company off Madison Avenue in Raymore, when something told him to get a scratcher ticket.

When he began to scratch off the ticket, he quickly realized he had something special.

“I was stunned when I scratched off the first line and saw the $25,000 prize,” he told the Missouri Lottery. “I was kind of scared to scratch the other two lines.”

Once he did, he was shocked to discover he had won one of the game’s $100,000 prizes.

The winner said he just had knee surgery, but was still trying to hop around the house to celebrate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, help is available.

Find resources from the Kansas Behavioral Health Services, Kansas Gambling Help, or call the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-522-4700.

