ATCHISON, Kan. — Police need help identifying a man found wandering near a church in Atchison.

Officers found the man at King’s Super Store around 5 a.m. Friday morning. They said he was trying to open the store’s door.

The man was soaked and officers aren’t sure how long he’s been wandering around in the rain.

The man is nonverbal and has special needs. Police said he wrote his name as “Koyd” but say his name could also be Lloyd.

If you know the man’s identity, and can help police get him home, call Atchison County Communications at 913-367-4323.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.