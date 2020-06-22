Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide after hours-long standoff in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman are both dead Monday afternoon after a standoff lasted hours and ended in what’s believed to be a murder-suicide, police say.

Kansas City police were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the 9400 block of NE 91st Street on a disturbance call.

The area is just east of N. Flintlock Road, and close to Shoal Creek Elementary School and Mid-Continent Public Library’s Woodneath Library Center.

The people who called 911 reported an altercation between a man and a woman, and then heard gunshots inside a house.

A man barricaded himself inside the home, police said, and officers were involved in a standoff at the home for several hours.

At about 2:30 p.m., after a few hours of attempted negotiations verbally via PA system and phone with no response, police entered the home.

Officers found a man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. KCPD is investigating the shootings as a murder-suicide.

The department is now handing the case over to homicide detectives and crime scene investigators.