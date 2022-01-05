Man, woman facing charges in death of 2-year-old in Chillicothe on Christmas Eve

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — A 46-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are both facing charges in connection to the death of a toddler last month.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, near Dickinson Street and Calhoun Street in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead by the Livingston County Coroner’s Office.

Later that evening, the case was turned over to Chillicothe detectives.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, after further investigation, detectives arrested Avery Nicole Young and Christopher Robert Wilson, who both face charges of second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said additional charges are being investigated with the possibility of others involved.

The name of the child victim has not been released at this time.