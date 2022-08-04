KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a double shooting Thursday night.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. at E. 49th Street and Wabash Avenue.

A male victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died. A female victim was also injured in the shooting.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Detectives are working the scene looking for evidence.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

