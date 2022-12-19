EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash this past weekend.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The patrol reports the driver of a 2007 Ford Edge was traveling south on Salem Road and the driver of a 2003 Buick was traveling north when the driver of the Ford crossed the center line and struck the Buick.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was identified as 73-year-old James C. Massa, of Excelsior Estates, Missouri. The driver of the Buick was identified as 88-year-old Victoria Kohler, of Lawson, Missouri.

MSHP reports Massa was not wearing a seatbelt and Kohler was wearing a seatbelt.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.