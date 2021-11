NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Harvey County say a 66-year-old Wichita man died when a recreational vehicle rolled off its safety equipment and onto him.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon, killing Robert Brooks. Harvey County authorities say Brooks was making repairs to the RV that was partially lifted off the ground with a floor jack and wheel chocks.

Brooks was underneath the RV when it rolled onto him.

Another person called 911, but Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.