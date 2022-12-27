ATCHISON, Kan. — The City of Atchison, Kansas is issuing mandatory water conservation measures due to record low river levels which have limited the city’s ability to draw a sufficient amount of water to meet normal demand from domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

This comes after the city announced last week an ice jam in the Missouri River was making its way downstream from Nebraska and causing record low levels.

“The primary intake cannot currently pump any water due to the river levels so the city is utilizing an auxiliary pump which does not have the capacity to move as much water as the primary intake,” the city said in a new release Tuesday.

The city said it is requiring all industrial and agricultural customers to limit the use of water to only what is necessary to maintain the health and personal hygiene of employees on duty as well as all households, commercial business such as office buildings, restaurants, stores and salons.

Medical facilities are not being required to limit water usage but are being encouraged to save water where possible.

The city said this is a critical time because any complications can have a tremendous impact on its ability to supply and store water at reduced capacity.