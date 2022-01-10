Manhattan, Kansas restaurant shutting down after more than 2 decades of service

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Coco Bolo has been serving the Little Apple community since 1998 when it first opened, but announced it will be closing the doors at the end of this month.

In a news release, owners said they lost the lease making them unable to stay in their building any longer.

Serving sangrias and Tijuana Trainwrecks to the community, the manager, John Long, said so many people have made different memories there.

Coco Bolo’s marketing team said they will continue to serve the community at the various other restaurants around the Little Apple and Junction City area. As well as continuing to try and serve Coco Bolo favorites at pop-up events and catering.

The restaurant will officially close on January 21.