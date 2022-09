MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m.

Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road and went off the right side. They say he overcorrected back onto the road, then went into a ditch and hit a power pole.

The truck overturned before stopping.

Warner died at the scene.