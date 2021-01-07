Manhattan’s 17th Street to be renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Manhattan Commission unanimously votes to change the name of 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — City commissioners in Manhattan unanimously approved changing the name of 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The street runs from Fort Riley Boulevard, through part of the Kansas State University campus, and ends at Claflin Road.

Manhattan City Commission unanimously votes to change the name of 17th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. – Courtesy Google Maps

In the next 90 days, city administrators will draft an ordinance for the commission to review and notify the 43 addresses and 10 university buildings that will require an address change.

Co-chair of the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee said, 72 of the 88 people surveyed by the committee were in support of the name change.