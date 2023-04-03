The Ray County Sheriff’s Dept. confirmed 39-year-old Justin Robinson was taken into custody Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TULSA, Okla.– After a week-long manhunt, the search for an inmate who escaped from the Ray County Jail in Henrietta, Missouri, has come to an end.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX4 that 39-year-old Justin Robinson was taken into custody Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Authorities believe Robinson may have been heading to Texas.

Robinson was one of two inmates who escaped the county jail on March 28, after stabbing a correctional officer inside the jail.

Robinson was being held inside the Ray County Jail on multiple assault charges for allegedly stabbing his pregnant girlfriend back in January

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.