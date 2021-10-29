Man’s body found inside burning house south of Kansas City metro

ADRIAN, Mo. — The Missouri State Fire Marshal and Adrian Police Department are investigating a deadly house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home near West 5th Street and North Clark Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning. They found the body of a man inside the burning home. The coroner said the victim appeared to be the only one inside the house at the time of the fire.

Investigators determined there are no signs of foul play, but the state fire marshal’s office continues to investigate to figure out how the fire started.

The victim’s identity has not been released because investigators are working to notify family members.