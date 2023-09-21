WESTON, Mo. — A motorcyclist’s body was recovered from a ravine in Weston, Missouri, on Thursday, officials say.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Platte County officials received a call for a man found in a small ravine near Missouri Highway 45 and Middle Road in Weston.

Family and friends had been searching for the man after he didn’t come home a meeting Wednesday night, Platte County Capt. Jeffrey Shanks said.

The sheriff’s office believes the man was involved in a motorcycle crash overnight, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Shanks said it appears the motorcyclist went off the road and into the ravine. His motorcycle was found not far from his body, officials said.

Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office recovered the man’s body and took him to the medical examiner’s office.

They have officially identified the victim yet, but the Platte County Sheriff’s Office plans to release more information in the next day.