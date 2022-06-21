KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A happy ending for a man victimized in Kansas City as he moved from Florida to Colorado.

Jared D’amato said he and two friends were driving a U-Haul with his belongings. They decided to stop for the night in Kansas City, Kansas. He checked into a Best Western near Children’s Mercy Park at Village West on Friday, and said that’s where the problems began.

D’amato parked his 20-foot U-Haul in the hotel parking lot. When he walked out Saturday morning, it was gone.

He told FOX4’s Malik Jackson that someone took off with the U-Haul around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. They took all of his belongings, including his mother’s and grandmother’s ashes, when they stole the U-Haul.

On Monday, D’amato said his luck changed.

After arriving in Colorado, KCK detectives notified him that they found the stolen U-Haul. It was parked at an Overland Park apartment complex.

D’amato said the majority of his belongings, including the ashes, were still inside the U-Haul.

D’amato said according to detectives, the thieves were mostly interested in stealing parts from the U-Haul, and not interested in the boxes inside of the truck.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.