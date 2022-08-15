KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a man’s death, previously being investigated as “suspicious,” has now been ruled a homicide.

Sixty-year-old Billy Richardson was found dead near a vacant lot Friday, Aug. 12, near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.

Police were called to the area just before 2:30 p.m. on a medical call when a 911 caller saw an unknown person, later identified as Richardson, outside near the street unresponsive. EMS declared the man dead at the scene.

Initially Kansas City police investigated this case as a suspicious death, but it is now considered a homicide. Police did not release Richardson’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

