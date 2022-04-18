KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Union Station parking garage has been the target of multiple break-ins and even a car theft.

One man tells FOX4, his truck was stolen last month while he was away on a 24-hour business trip.

“I feel like I’ve been violated. I trusted that I parked into a secure location. I thought that my vehicle would be parked there, and it wasn’t when I got back,” said the man to FOX4.

The victim uses the train at Union Station once a month when he travels by train for work. He says he pays and parks in the same spot but last time he made the trip, when he returned, his car was gone.

Thieves broke the driver’s side door handle, that was locked, and hot-wired the truck to make the get-away.

Surveillance video stamped at 1:37AM shows his car exiting the parking garage with no gate stopping the exit.



“The gate was left open and didn’t shut for several hours where people weren’t paying to get out and people were driving vehicles in and out of there without any type of security,” said the victim.

His car was recovered in Kansas City, Kansas four days after it was stolen, with an estimated $2,500 worth of damage.

His car stereo, business documents, personal paperwork and photos were stolen.

“It’s impacting my business. It’s impacting my travel. It’s impacting my whole life, the fact that somebody’s been in my vehicle and took it from me,” said the victim. “That’s my everyday truck.”

A Union Station spokesperson tells FOX4:

“There has been a rise in property vandalism across the Downtown area and more broadly, at Union Station. We have a multi-layered approach to address the issue; ‘First, we employ a fulltime (24/7) on-site security team that monitors and actively patrols our 18-acre campus continuously. In their toolbox is a system with hundreds of live cameras both inside and outside. That team, in turn, works closely with KCPD to coordinate information and responses when rare incidents do occur. Third, we’re expanding patrols of our parking garage, surface lots and other parking areas. All of this is to provide a visible deterrent’.”

“Park at your own risk. I wouldn’t park there,” said the victim.

KCPD is investigating the situation.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.