KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday’s unique date made for a special day across the Kanas City metro.

Known now as “Twosday” for 2-22-2022, many couples decided to tie the knot.

“The irony of the 2-22-22,” Jennifer Minniear, who got married, said. “I loved it.”

Some of us spent the unusual date at work, for some it was their birthday, but for Minniear and Ashley Blevins it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“We made it,” Blevins said. “I guess. I’m excited.”

With their pink shoes, kids and family in the room the two became married wives.

The two weren’t the only ones who had the idea of getting married on this day.

“I didn’t realize it was unique at that moment until I started getting a couple of calls for it,” Pastor Nancy Kerr, with KC Weddings 2 Go, said.

Ker said some people booked the wedding date three years out.

Even to the point of getting married at 2:22 p.m.

For these newlyweds, it’s all about a date they could easily remember.

