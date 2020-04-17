Many metro businesses feeling the stress as stay-at-home order continues another month

KANSAS CITY Mo. — Andre’s Chocolates have been in the Bollier family three generations. But they’ve never had to weather a storm quite like this.

Business has been slow since Kansas City’s stay at home order began on March 24. Now they’ll have to wait until at least May 15 to fully open back up.

“We have seen hard time. When there was a flood in 1006, I think, that devastated our chocolate production. But nothing like this,” Andre’s president, Rene Bollier said.

Businesses across the metro are feeling the strain.

Vivien Jennings, owner of Rainy Day Books in Fairway, has started a GoFundMe in hopes to raise $280,000. She says this will cover operating costs until things get back to normal.

“We’ve lost a lot of revenue from the events that we usually do. We’re not going to be able to start those against until September probably,” Jennings said.

Jennings has been in business 45 years and is determined to keep her doors open.

Stories like these are reasons why, Missouri 5th District Republican Congressional Candidate, Ryan Derks says indefinite closure isn’t the answer.

“Just give us a one page, if ‘a’, ‘b’, ‘c’ and ‘d’ all happen we’ll reopen the city. But right now there’s so much confusion, there’s so much fog, it’s causing a lot of unrest,” Derks said.

While there hasn’t been a solution to expedite the opening of businesses — most can agree that we’re all in this together.