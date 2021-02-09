Many metro school districts using ‘alternative methods of instruction’ instead of snow days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Below freezing temperatures and dangerous roads kept many students across the metro out of school Tuesday, and it may keep them out on Wednesday too.

Many districts are using AMI (alternative methods of instruction) days instead of calling a snow day.

The goal is to keep kids on schedule for the end of the year instead of tacking snow days onto the end of the school year. Each district can use five throughout the academic calendar.

Belton School District along with others put them into play on Tuesday.

“If we have to add those days on at the end of the school year, sometimes that’s problematic. It’s after state exams occurs, and then of course, families have plans scheduled for in the summer, and then we also have summer school,” Belton Superintendent Andy Underwood said.

Lee’s Summit also used them to work around the weather. Lynda Petty, a mom of five Lee’s Summit students said she would have rather her kids get their regular snow days, and told the district her kids would take the day off.

“If my kids cannot learn in a classroom, because that has been deprived of them for almost a year at this point, they should have just called a snow day,” Petty said.

Underwood said the days can be used back to back or selectively by the district. Based on temperatures dropping he says they may have more on the way.

“Our plan would be to utilize the AMI days, as long as the staff feels prepared and that they had the information to share with our students, we’re going to continue to utilize them in a back to back situation and not spread them out,” Underwood said.

The AMI days do not typically mean a full day of school for students. Teachers are able to prepare smaller lessons to find a middle ground.

Underwood says while it’s important to be in school the safety of employees and students is their top priority.