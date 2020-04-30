Many shops in Platte, Clay counties set to reopen next week after stay-at-home order expires

PARKVILLE, Mo. — The pottery wheels haven’t moved in more than a month at the Parkville Artisan Studio, and owner Tricia Szasz can’t wait to greet her longtime customers next week.

“Well, first of all, I’m too excited about it,” Szasz said. “I keep thinking about it constantly, and I’m so excited to see all my people and friends, everyone again.”

The downtown Parkville studio, and dozens of other businesses in Platte County, will begin to reopen on a phased, limited basis, starting Monday.

“The soft opening will be soft,” Szasz explained. “We’re going to be here on Monday. We’re going to have the doors open. We’re going to do curbside. We are going to have people in the shop, very limited number of people, keeping our distance.”

It’s the same story for Bentley Guitar Studios down the street. The business has been relying on internet orders and music lessons taught virtually during the pandemic.

Monday will present some small sense of normalcy.

“We will post a plan at the door,” Theresa Bentley said. “We are supposed to get phone numbers and names of everybody in case there’s tracing. We need to do that. We are obviously following the six feet guidelines.”

Retail shops and restaurants in Clay County can also begin the first phase of reopening next Monday, although some tell FOX4 they plan to take it at their own pace.

Elizabeth Clay, executive chef and co-owner of Fresh Healthy Fast, said her business will stick with curbside and delivery orders next week, even though, technically, eateries like hers could begin to accept dine-in customers, abiding by social-distancing guidelines.

“We want to make sure that when customers do come in, that they don’t see a whole family sitting together and wonder why we’re not doing the social distancing,” Clay said. “We wouldn’t want them to feel uncomfortable coming in because people are sitting so close together.”

Even though it’s just a small, cautious step toward business as usual, the shop owners are thrilled to see even scaled-down signs of life.

“If they want to get out, if they had to miss that trip to Florida, come for a day trip to Parkville,” Szasz said. “This is where you can actually come and you can stay safe. You can come to a business with one or two other people. You can wander down on the park, get some fresh air.”