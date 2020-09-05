‘March on Kansas City’ features hundreds demanding peace in downtown demonstration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A few hundred people walked the streets of downtown Friday afternoon calling for an end to police brutality.

This was the message coming from the March on Kansas City — an event coordinated by quite a few groups, including the regional Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Organizers demanded peace during the march from City Hall to the north lawn of the WWI Memorial and Museum. They said they were channeling Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his involvement in the March on Washington 57 years ago.

“For years I always felt like I had hopelessness. I didn’t every feel like I was ever worth anything,” John Doran Jr. said at the start of the march.

He said this was his first time really looking at the buildings downtown and he is examining them more closely, just like he is examining his own feelings on local politics.

“When I read these words that’s on this building — speaking of the strength of the republic is not in the material wealth but in the loyalty of its citizens who believe their government is just,” Doran Jr. said.

The group waiting for the march to start quickly grew with the arrival of the Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard.

“Nobody will shame us. Protest is good,” Howard said.

“Most victims of crimes that happen against citizens of color are against poor citizens of color. What we are looking for is a shift of resources – economic resources – from KCPD and other agencies to social services that will in fact equip and edify that will in fact allow people to live productive and equitable lives in this society,” Howard said.

This year’s march started across the street from police headquarters. Officers wrapped police tape in front of the building’s entryways and around statues and monument that were already wrapped in plastic.

No vandalism happened. Howard did not want to address those precautions taken by police.

“It doesn’t make us feel any type of way. We know that protest and voices of dissent is the spirit of this country. This nation was born out of its trophies of protest and dissent. In fact, the United States of America was born out of its ability and its courage to be free from oppression,” Howard said.

“Our silence is our complicity. Our silence is our stamp of approval,” he said.

Doran Jr. said these messages resonate with him.

“I’m just starting to feel my purpose and my calling,” Doran Jr. said.