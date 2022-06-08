KANSAS CITY, Mo– Kansas City’s Marching Cobras need your help to compete this summer.

The Marching Cobras want to travel to several competitions and need to raise nearly $14,000 for travel, food and hotel costs.

The Marching Cobras began in 1969 and was organized and founded by Mr. Arthur Willie Smith. Decades later, the organization is still supporting young musicians.

“We need Kansas City’s support,” said Drill Manager Don Daughtry Sr. “We’ve been marching these streets forever supporting Kansas City, so we need Kansas City to support us.”

This summer, the Cobras are hoping to compete in Michigan City, Indiana, Waterloo, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska.

You can make a donation toward their goal here.