BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Marco’s Pizza, the pizza chain known for its Pizza Bowls, is bringing their newest Kansas City metro location to Blue Springs.

Located at 701 NW 7 Highway, near State Route 7 and NW R D Mize Road, is one of more than 100 stores owned by Highland Ventures, LTD.

“Marco’s Pizza is known for its fresh ingredients that make our pizza the highest-quality, authentic Italian pizza around,” Amy Miller, district manager, said. “We know that once Blue Springs customers try our pizzas, they will become instant fans!”

Marco’s Pizza already operates in Independence, Missouri; Gladstone, Missouri; Shawnee, Kansas; and Olathe, Kansas.

The new Blue Springs location is slated to open on July 11.