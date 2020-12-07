Marijuana chocolate: Kansas City company approved for THC edibles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KC company is ready to roll out a line of medical marijuana product ranging from gummies to vape pens to Christopher Elbow chocolates.

CLOVR said it was the first medical marijuana manufacturer in Missouri to receive state approval to operate, according to a company blog. That will allow it to sell products — its own and licensed goods from multi-state brands like Wana, Keef and Robhots — through dispensaries later this month.

CLOVR’s products are broken down into edibles and concentrates. Among the edible products is a line of chocolate bars and bonbons featuring chocolate through a collaboration with Kansas City-based Christopher Elbow Chocolates.

Candy bars are divided into 10 pieces, each with 10 milligrams of THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.