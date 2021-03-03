Marionville man charged with threatening two U.S. representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Office of the U.S. Attorney has announced that Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, MO has been federally charged with threatening to assault and murder Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D – Missouri, and Rep. Steve Cohen, D – Tennessee.
A federal grand jury in Springfield, MO alleges that Hubert intended to impede, intimidate and interfere with the representatives while they were performing official duties.
It says the threat against Cleaver happened on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after the insurrection at the U.S. capitol.
The threat on Cohen reportedly happened when Hubert called his Washington D.C. office on May 6, 2019.
The indictment was made public upon Hubert’s arrest and first court appearance. He remains in federal custody and will have a detention hearing on Monday, March 8, 2021.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Independence, MO Police Department, the Marionville-Aurora Police Department and the FBI.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark is prosecuting the case.