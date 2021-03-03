Marionville man charged with threatening two U.S. representatives

FILE – In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Rep. Cleaver says he was surprised by the backlash against how he ended his prayer that opened the new session of the U.S. House on Sunday. Cleaver concluded the prayer with the words, “Amen and A-woman,” which he said was a pun meant to honor the record number of women serving in Congress this session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Office of the U.S. Attorney has announced that Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marionville, MO has been federally charged with threatening to assault and murder Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D – Missouri, and Rep. Steve Cohen, D – Tennessee.

A federal grand jury in Springfield, MO alleges that Hubert intended to impede, intimidate and interfere with the representatives while they were performing official duties.

It says the threat against Cleaver happened on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after the insurrection at the U.S. capitol.

The threat on Cohen reportedly happened when Hubert called his Washington D.C. office on May 6, 2019.

The indictment was made public upon Hubert’s arrest and first court appearance. He remains in federal custody and will have a detention hearing on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police, Independence, MO Police Department, the Marionville-Aurora Police Department and the FBI.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark is prosecuting the case.