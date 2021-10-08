Mark Alford gives a special jobs report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With 23 years, six days and five hours on the anchor desk under his belt, FOX4’s Mark Alford announced he’s departing Signal Hill next week.

Watch the video for his special announcement, and to see some of the qualifications if you want to take his job!

The Texas native developed a passion for news and entertainment by watching his heroes Walter Cronkite and Johnny Carson. Prior to FOX4, he was a weekend anchor and reporter at KPRC in Houston between 1995 and 1998.

He joined FOX4 after leaving Houston, logging thousands of hours behind the anchor desk in Kansas City. His final shows will be on October12.