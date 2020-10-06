Mark and Patricia McCloskey court hearing continued until next week

CLAYTON, Mo. – We could know by next week whether a St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protestors in front of their home will be indicted.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey had a brief hearing inside the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning. The case against them was continued until next Wednesday.

Their attorney Joel Schwartz says he believes there should be some sort of resolution as to whether the case moves forward by next Wednesday because the continuance was for a short period of time.

A grand jury has been convened in this case.

Schwartz says he is uncertain if all of the evidence has been considered, but he believes by next Wednesday we should know whether the McCloskey’s will be indicted or not.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged both Mark and Patricia McCloskey with the class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon. The couple pointed guns at protestors back in June who were marching through their gated neighborhood on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskey’s made their first court appearance in this case back in August. At that point, the case was continued and Schwartz said a continuance was granted because the case had not gone before a grand jury.

The McCloskeys say they feared for their safety and their attorney argues that they are not guilty of any felony offenses. No shots were ever fired.

Mark McCloskey and Schwartz spoke after the hearing.

“What you’re witnessing here in this case is just an opportunity for the government, the leftist, Democrat government of the city of St. Louis to persecute us for doing no more than exercising our Second Amendment rights. Every single human being who was in front of my house was a criminal trespasser,” said Mark McCloskey.

Attorney Schwartz added, “In a case like this the facts are pretty basic and pretty simple and pretty much everything is on video so I don’t know why there would be a delay. But we just have to roll with the punches and if in fact there is a true bill we’ll deal with it at that time.”

Recently, the city counselor announced that protestors in the case who were facing charges for allegedly breaking through a locked gate and trespassing would not be prosecuted.

Trespassing ordinance violation charges were dropped against nine of the protestors.

Schwartz called that “illuminating,” saying that the protestors were on the McCloskey’s property.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has said he would pardon the McCloskeys if they’re convicted because they were protecting their home.

A spokesperson for Gardner says she has no comment because the case is still pending.