Mark Cuban says now is ‘the absolute best time’ to start a business, despite pandemic

Mark Cuban is answering your questions about America's reopening and pandemic life this Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on "Coronavirus House Calls."

Mark will discuss the country's reopening, sports, work protections, health and safety issues, and more in this special Nexstar digital show.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the death toll from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rise in the U.S., we're looking past statistics and taking your questions to entrepreneur, investor, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Join Mark this weekend as he tackles your concerns about life during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Nexstar digital original, "Coronavirus House Calls," hosted by Emmy award-winning CBS 42 Anchor Art Franklin.

While the U.S. moves forward with reopening, Cuban says America’s business climate is ripe for new ventures.

Unworried about America’s economic rebound, the billionaire businessman believes “it is the absolute best time in the history of starting businesses to start a business.”

He says despite the recession, new startups have a strong chance of success.

“If you’re starting from scratch right now, you already have a good feel for new rules, post-pandemic. You already have a good feel on how to implement social distancing, if that’s applicable [and] work from home, if that’s applicable,” Cuban shared.

The U.S. officially entered a recession in February, ending a record-setting 128-month period of growth, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday. Cuban says personal financial responsibility is critical during this time.

“As the consumer, really look and make sure you understand your personal financial situation with whatever you need to do. Now is the time to start budgeting,” Cuban advised.

The Dallas Mavericks owner also offered words of wisdom to young college athletes, suggesting health be prioritized over sport.

“Talk to your athletic director. If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it…If it were me or my child, I’d say to be very conservative. If you’re not 100% confident, then don’t play.”

As athletes, businessmen, and everyday Americans have begun to accept the pandemic as a fact of life, the coronavirus narrative has faded, and the national discourse has pivoted to economic recovery and racial inequality⁠—both of which Cuban touches on in this exclusive interview.

Coronavirus House Calls has been streaming since March, focusing on topics like Vitamin D’s effect on COVID-19, travel during a pandemic, and the promising drug Remdesivir. Every weekend we assemble a panel of the most trusted doctors and subject matter experts to answer your questions about the coronavirus pandemic. We’re here to talk about your concerns, differentiate between fact and fiction, and move from fear to hope as we navigate this “new normal” together.

