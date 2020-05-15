Maroon 5 postpones show at Sprint Center with special guest Meghan Trainor

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maroon 5 announced Friday that they are postponing their entire 2020 tour.

The band was expected to play at Sprint Center on August 27 with special guest Meghan Trainor.

The show will be rescheduled for summer 2021. A specific date has not yet been released.

“We want everyone to take care of themselves this summer and we really look forward to being back out with all our fans healthy and happy next year,” singer Adam Levine said.

The band said all tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date. They plan to announced that information “soon.”

We must announce that we will regretfully be rescheduling our upcoming 2020 tour. All dates currently scheduled between May 30th and September 17th, 2020 are being rescheduled for the summer of 2021. We look forward to having the opportunity to be back out on the road next year. pic.twitter.com/zZfdsXR0DY — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) May 15, 2020