Martin City tech firm creates exact replica of Masters’ 12th hole at Augusta National

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cybersecurity firm in the Martin City neighborhood of Kansas City is creating “a tradition unlike any other.”

Well, except for maybe one other place.

“We are looking at a replica hole, exact replica of Augusta National number 12, famous Golden Bell, par-3 hole,” said Ryan Couch, chief marketing officer for the Fishtech Group on Holmes Road.

The company’s founder, Gary Fish, is an avid golf fan and decided to bring a small taste of The Masters to Martin City.

The one-hole golf course is available to clients and employees of Fishtech.

“We definitely have everything down to the specs, as much as we possibly could,” Couch told FOX4. “We have turf down there of course, all season turf really makes a great recreational space for employees that are 24/seven looking after our clients data.”

The course took about six months to build and was finished in the fall of 2019.

“We got two holes in one so far. We’re waiting for our first lady to get that hole-in-one. We know it’s coming,” Couch said.