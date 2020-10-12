Mask mandate reinstated after a rise in COVID-19 cases

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri has reinstated a mask mandate after COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

Students at University of Central Missouri said they encourage the mask mandate and it will be an easy adjustment for them because the school required it this whole time.



“I was worried about a lot of people just going out partying and stuff,” UCM Student Erica Oliver said.

Oliver is feeling relieved now that Johnson County, Missouri’s mandatory mask mandate starts on Monday.

At Walmart there’s been a few people not wearing them, but like on the campus it was still mandatory,” said Oliver.



Just a few weeks ago, health officials replaced its mandatory mask mandate with a health advisory, recommending people to wear a mask.

Now officials are choosing to reinstate the mandatory mask order after seeing a 116% increase in COVID-19 cases during September.



“I think it is required,” UCM Student Raj Deepsingh said. “A lot of people have been getting it. It doesn’t really affect anybody, you know. just wear it and take it off when you are walking outside or away from each other.”



Deepsingh said he had the virus but followed CDC guidelines the whole time.



“It kind of sucked at a point, but it’s not really that bad, you know,” Deepsingh said. “I was wearing masks and I still got it.”



He said he encourages the mask mandate but knows it won’t stop cases from growing.



“So, there’s literally no way to stop it,” said Deepsingh. “If you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it.”



On Monday, people will have to wear face coverings in any indoor public area and outdoor gatherings where social distancing is not possible.



Some exceptions to the mask mandate are children under the age of five or people seated and eating at a restaurant.