Mask mandate returns to North Kansas City School District

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors again starting Monday, August 2.

Parents were notified of the change Thursday.

The school district made the decision a day after Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued an emergency pubic health order. The order requires everyone over the age of five to wear masks at all times while inside, regardless of vaccination statue.

North Kansas City School District asks all guardians to send a mask with any student who is attending a year-round school, summer Adventure Club programming or other indoor activities. The school district also recommends sending a back-up mask with each child.

A federal mandate remains in place for anyone riding buses.

The school district said it continues to work with both the Clay County and Kansas City Health Departments to make decisions that work to keep everyone as safe as possible. It will continue to do so while determining if any other changes to COVID-19 protocols are needed before the school year begins August 23.