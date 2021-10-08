Mask rules to remain in place for students in the Olathe School District

OLATHE, Kan. — Members of Olathe’s Board of Education voted Thursday night to keep its masking policy in place. At least for now.

The district enacted it’s universal mask policy in August. It’s requires everyone to wear a mask indoors unless a student or staff member has a medical waiver. Masks are also required on buses and other district-provided transportation.

“I think we need to continue to work with the health department to get guidance from the experts around us,” Dr. Brent Yeager, Olathe Schools Superintendent, said.

The biggest question to come out of the meeting are the thresholds the district hopes to meet to drop the mandate.

“We also believe we need to very clearly know what we are shooting for when masks come off,” Yeager said.

“We’re gonna have to figure out how to move forward long term with this,” Yeager said.

The district meets with the Johnson County Health Department weekly to discuss its COVID-19 mitigation strategy and other COVID-19 issues.

Yeager and board members plan to discuss setting criteria during next month’s regularly-scheduled board meeting. By doing that, the board said, employees and families will be aware of the goal and when masks may no longer be a requirement in school buildings.