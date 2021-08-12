Mask up for Planet Comicon: Face coverings required for popular event in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bartle Hall will transform into Planet Comicon next week when the event returns to downtown.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020. A year later, organizers said there are plans in place to keep everyone in attendance as safe as possible.

Planet Comicon Kansas City is scheduled for August 20-22. In a statement, organizers said they are working with local health authorities and city leaders on the event that’s expected to draw thousands of people.

Organizers said they plan to follow the city’s health and safety guidelines, while means those in attendance will need to wear a mask while inside the convention center. That rule goes for everyone, from volunteers to guests and attendees. Organizers said they have tens of thousands of masks available to hand out to people who don’t bring one to the building.

Planet Comicon said it will also have enhanced health, safety and hygiene measures in place at the event, including hand sanitizer stations for the public.

In addition to the safety precautions, the Kansas City, Missouri Health Department will offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations during Planet Comicon. The clinics will be open Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21. You do not need a ticket to Planet Comicon to get a vaccine.