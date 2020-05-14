Masked Singer Tour postponed until 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Masked Singer National tour has been pushed back until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement on the tour’s website, the tour will take place in 2021.

“#TheMaskedSinger National Tour has been moved to 2021 for the safety of our audience, crew and staff. Your tickets will be honored accordingly or if you are unable to attend, you may request a refund,” the statement reads.

Ticket holders will receive an email with details of how to get a refund.

The rescheduled date for Kansas City is July 17, 2021 at the Uptown Theater.

The Masked Singer airs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on FOX4.