Masks no longer required outdoors, other changes announced, in Jackson County

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department says it’s time to get out and enjoy some fresh air, without a mask.

The health department amended it’s health order to reflect the newest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Changes include:

Masks and social distancing are no longer required outdoors

There are no restrictions on small gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated

Masks are still required inside

Social distancing is no longer required indoors, although distancing is still recommended wherever possible.

Large gatherings are still discouraged, and people are asked to wear masks in settings where there is a medium to large crowd.

The new order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 30, 2021.

Platte County and Johnson County also amended countywide orders Thursday.