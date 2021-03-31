Masks protect against more than coronaviruses; also defend against allergies during lengthening season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Allergies that come with spring, like sneezing, watery eyes, and headaches, can make sufferers miserable. If you feel like your symptoms are worse, or seem to be around much longer, you’re right.

Recent studies conducted in Germany show the pollen season is lengthening, and has been for decades.

“The pollen season has been getting longer and more intense over several years, especially last year we had a really bad pollen season here in Kansas,” Dr. Marissa Love, an allergy and immunology specialist at the University of Kansas Health System, said during a Facebook Live. “It’s not exactly clear why that’s happening.”

It could be as simple as the conditions are just a little more conducive for plants to grow and produce pollen.

“Plants are producing super pollens so they can travel farther, they can cause more symptoms with just a little bit of pollen, even more so than previous years,” Love said.

There is a simple step that can prevent some of those symptoms. Experts say wearing a mask, as recommended to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, will also help protect you against spring allergies.

“Most people will notice it this spring when they are wearing their masks outside,” Love said. The mask is very effective at filtering out viral particles to breathe, pollutants. And as a result it’s also effective at reducing exposure to pollens and allergens in the air.”

If you’re allergic to something inside and are spending more time in doors you may see greater allergy issues.

Many allergies are uncomfortable, but aren’t dangerous. However, if you’ve tried a lot of over-the-counter medication and aren’t seeing relief, it might be time to call an allergist. If you have a severe reaction or have trouble breathing, seek medical help immediately.

