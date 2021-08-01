Masks return to North Kansas City on Monday

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong issued a mask order starting on Monday, August 2 and ending until Saturday, August 28.
According to Kim Nakahodo, Interim City Administrator, the order is a mirror of the order Mayor Quinton Lucas put into effect for Kansas City, Missouri.
The order requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoor in areas of public accommodation.
The order does not include homes or private vehicles.
Exceptions include:
- Minors under 5 years old
- People with disabilities where face coverings would impair their health and well-being
- People actively eating or drinking inside a restaurant
- People receiving a service involving the nose or face, or if the removal of the face covering is necessary
- People alone in a separate room or office
- Any gathering where there is active knowledge that everyone is vaccinated
A violation of the order could result in suspension or revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy or license/permit issued by the city.