LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s the morning after 70,000 fans descended onto Massachusetts Street in Downtown Lawrence to celebrate the University of Kansas’ fourth NCAA championship in program history.

Surround streets were blocked off to make room for the heavy foot traffic that would come with celebrating the win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

City crews got straight to work once the celebrations ended in the early morning hours and by the time the sun came up, Mass Street was cleaned of garbage and waste.

“Did we forget to mention, you’re supposed to be picking up after yourselves? Oops,” the Lawrence Police Department tweeted. “Better put ‘thank a city sanitation worker’ on your to do list tomorrow.”

Workers will be on-call again as the city awaits the return of the Jayhawks and their parade through Lawrence.