Mass vaccination sites to begin at Kansas City hospitals this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three metro hospitals begin mass vaccination sites this week, hoping to vaccinate thousands of people.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Human Services says Truman Medical Center, Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital are holding week-long clinics starting today. They expect to be able to vaccinate as many as 5,000 people a week. A second round will be held the week of Feb. 15.

Other vaccination clinics will be held at HCA Health System and St. Luke’s Health System hospitals, as well as hospitals in Sedalia, Harrisonville, Marshall and Clinton, the weeks of Feb. 8 and Feb. 22.

The hospitals are working to notify the public how they can sign up for the vaccination clinics.

“We are committed to fairly allocating doses in regions throughout the state and working with vaccinators to ensure efficient administration of the vaccine,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Our partnership with the selected hospitals will help provide the consistency needed for effective planning of high-volume vaccine clinics to occur at the local level.”

Missouri officials stated it is committing about 53% of weekly allocations it receives from the government to these hospitals. Other vaccines are shipped to state-run vaccination sites, like the one in Sedalia, Missouri.

Hear from the Missouri National Guard at the Sedalia site in the video player embedded in this story.

The state said that, as the vaccine supply increases, all hospitals and community providers who have the interest and capability will be engaged to ensure successful mass vaccine delivery efforts in Missouri.