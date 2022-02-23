KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A busy Kansas City highway is closed after a tractor trailer lost part of the load it was hauling.

Police closed the northbound lanes of 169 Highway at the 9 Highway exit. It happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the tractor trailer lost a 50,000-pound concrete slab and it’s laying in the middle of the highway.

Crews are working to remove the slab, but don’t know yet when the northbound lanes of 169 Highway will reopen.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.