WARRENSBURG, Mo. — More than four hours after a building caught fire west of Warrensburg, firefighters were still hauling water trying to extinguish the flames.

Emergency crews were called to Wildscapes LLC. around 10 a.m. Friday morning. By the time firefighters arrived at the landscape and building supply business, fire and smoke was already filling the area.

The fire was so large that crews from both the Johnson County Fire Protection District and Warrensburg Fire Departments responded to fight the fire. They had to haul water to the scene to fight the flames. You can see exactly what they faced in the video above that Dennis Wike shot and shared with FOX4.

Drivers were also warned to take caution when the fire spread to brush along U.S. 50 Highway.

Investigators with the Missouri State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the fire and will determine how it started.